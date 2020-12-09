‘It definitely is scary being thrown into a situation like this,’ Nursing students prepare to take positions on the front lines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the need for nurses grows, nursing students prepare to take their positions on the front lines. South College and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville are preparing to graduate hundreds of students that will go on to become nurses.

Right now, there is a shortage of nurses. Hospitals are overcrowded and understaffed, but these students are ready to help.

“I’m kind of nervous, but overall excited,” said Amy Schubert, a nursing student at South College.

“It definitely is scary being thrown into a situation like this,” said Kaitlyn Scott, a recent nursing school graduate from UT.

This is an unusual time to start a nursing career. With COVID-19 now a factor, there are new risks to consider.

“I personally have 6 kids, so knowing that I’m going to be out there on the front lines dealing with this thing, I worry about bringing it home to them,” said Amy Schubert.

Even with elevated risk, Amy says the pandemic has only made her want to become a nurse even more. Instead of focusing on her fears, Amy focuses on why she wanted to be a nurse in the first place.

“I want to be there taking care of the patients that can’t have people. I want to be there to make sure they’re well cared for and we’re giving them every possible chance to get through this,” Schubert.

Dr. Melissa Hessock is a clinical assistant professor in the college of nursing at UT-Knoxville. She’s also a registered nurse.

“Nurses are getting sick and we have nurses who are dying because of COVID because of exposure and taking care of patients and we’re seeing that across the country,” Hessock said.

Nursing can be a thankless job, but these students say they’re staying focused on what brought them this far in the first place.