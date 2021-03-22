‘It isn’t broken right now. It’s working for us,’ no changes in Anderson Co. Schools after CDC updates guidelines

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE)– The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines for schools Friday, revising physical distancing requirements and the need for physical barriers. Anderson County Schools leaders said Monday they don’t plan to apply those changes.

Ryan Sutton, the spokesperson for the district, said what they’ve implemented since the beginning of school, plus minor changes along the way, has been working.

“The old saying is if it isn’t broke; you know it isn’t broken right now. It’s working for us,” Sutton said.

The new CDC guidelines say elementary school students only need to maintain three feet of physical distance in the classroom.

In Anderson County Schools, students were already sitting less than six feet apart, but other precautions were in place so kids didn’t have to wear their masks all day.

In Amanda Brooks’ second grade classroom at Grand Oaks Elementary, her students have sneeze guards placed on the tables.

Many elementary school classrooms look like that in the county.

“I have to put shields up so that the kids don’t have to wear their masks all day. And honestly, that helps me too cause they’re so much lower than me, so I don’t have to always have mine on as well, which is really nice,” Brooks said.

The district has had those shields in place since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, and they don’t plan on taking them away just yet.

When the CDC comes out with new guidelines, Sutton said the head of nursing for the district always checks it out.

“Our nurse director, she receives that stuff very first thing. And she’ll look at, kind of analyze it, kind of compare and contrast what we’re doing right now. After that, we kind of implement those things across the schools,” Sutton said.

Sutton said the district also added extra precautions in place throughout the year that simply came about as ‘good ideas,’ at one school, and were implemented through all of them.

For example, Grand Oaks Elementary staff first built hooks outside of the classrooms so the backpacks can stay outside of the class.

It creates more room in the classroom, and creates less distraction.

Brooks loved having the backpacks outside of the classroom.

“They have to get everything they need for the day before they enter the classroom, that way we don’t have as much back and forth. I know it would be in the classroom, so it wouldn’t be that far, but it takes away all the clutter over there,” Brooks said.

Brooks hopes a lot of aspects of social distancing are kept.

She said, yes, students need to be able to socialize, but they’ve had a lot fewer issues–regarding health and behavior– because of the social distancing.

In the hallways, they stay spread apart and are required to travel on one side of the hallway.

Sutton said that guidelines might stay in all schools, including high schools.

There is a strict six feet of social distancing in the cafeterias, and that’s helped create less chaos in more ways than one.

Brooks said she prefers her students coming to sit outside of the classroom for breakfast, instead of going to the cafeteria.

Sutton said there’s been less disciplinary action as a result of the social distancing in the cafeteria as well.

“One of our elementary schools specifically, they haven’t had a single discipline referral from the cafeteria this year, whereas that was someplace that did yield those type of incidents in the past,” Sutton said.

With all of these guidelines in place, teachers and administrators have noticed fewer illnesses altogether.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot fewer illnesses in the classroom, and me, myself, I have not personally gotten sick yet, which has been amazing,” Brooks said.

Of course, Sutton said, the big key is they have limited the spread of COVID-19 in the classrooms since the start of the year.

Out of about 5,950 students and 13,000 staff (which includes contract workers), ACS reported 672 cases since the start of the year.

30 of those were reported on Monday, the day students came back from nine days Spring Break.