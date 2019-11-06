‘It killed me to watch it’: Fla. mom speaks about terrifying video of child falling from zipline attraction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy who worked at a school for children with emotional and behavioral problems is facing a felony charge after video shows him slamming a female student to the ground after she tapped his knee with her foot.

Broward County Deputy Willard Miller was charged Tuesday with felony child abuse without great bodily harm for the Sept. 25 altercation. Sheriff Gregory Tony suspended him without pay until internal disciplinary procedures are complete.