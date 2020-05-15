‘It makes you feel so patriotic’: Healthcare workers respond to Blue Angels flyover in Middle Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels saluted first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential workers as they flew over parts of Middle Tennessee.

“It was inspiring,” said Louis Caputo, CEO of TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna. “To have the Blue Angels to fly over in honor of our healthcare heroes — the folks that have really been courageous the last 10 weeks, putting themselves on the line to serve the community—is really special.”

TriStar Stonecrest is the same hospital that has served as medical staff for the Great Tennessee Air Show. Angel Evans, vice president of Quality & Risk Management and is also a former Sergeant in the United States Army.

“It makes you feel so patriotic to know that these are people who are giving their lives to guard our country and protect our freedom,” said Evans.

Evans was working the day Captain Jeff Kuss’s plane went down in a fiery crash. She watched the flyover alongside nurses, EMS workers, and Smyrna residents.

“It was something that made me feel not only pride, but you felt sympathy for his family, and the fact that he honored our country and gave his life to us.”

You can watch the flyover again below: