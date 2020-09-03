‘It sucks…I feel unsafe’: UT Knoxville student posts warning to Facebook after running from two strangers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This is the kind of story a University of Tennessee Knoxville student hopes will keep others safe. By using her own experience to warn, educate, and start a conversation with her peers.

Karalyn Huskins is a senior at UT Knoxville, she lives off-campus in an area known as “The Fort” at apartments with a dog park. Though the area isn’t fenced off and opens to a parking lot, it’s for use by tenants.

When Huskins noticed a car with two men sitting in the parking lot, watching her at dusk Tuesday after 5 p.m., she knew something wasn’t right.

“And then my dog usually gets excited when he sees people. But he didn’t… he didn’t move or do anything. So he kind of knew like, ‘oh, no.’ And I knew. ‘Oh, no.’ And they started running at me. And so they’re about 15 feet running from, like, straight toward me,” said Huskins via Zoom.

She says in a moment she knew she had to run — taking off down a back entrance to the dog park, she said she ran until she saw other people. Even then, she didn’t stop completely.

“I honestly just try to stay calm because I knew if I freaked out like that, I would be more unsafe for me because I couldn’t act upon what I was really needing to do. And I needed to try to not make myself seem scared because I didn’t want to seem weak. So I just ran away. I ran straight to my apartment,” said Huskins.

She said she was scared. She called 911.

A Knoxville Police spokesperson confirms she called after 6 p.m. Tuesday night, sharing the same story about two men running towards her.

When she caught her breath, she posted to a private UT Knoxville Facebook group about the experience, a warning for other women.

Huskin’s Facebook post warning other women about her experience.

She knew she had to take her dog out again later the same night and called male friends to go with her so she wasn’t alone.

“I even had my guy friends text me and they’re like, ‘I feel so bad for you. Like, that’s actually terrifying’, said Huskins, “They’re like, ‘I’ve never felt unsafe having to go anywhere, taking a walk, especially in the middle of the day like it wasn’t even nighttime.'”

On her post, Huskins is getting comments from other women within the UT Knoxville community. She said they’re sharing stories, similar to hers, of feeling unsafe or threatened by men they didn’t know.

“It sucks. It sucks that we don’t have to go through this and that they’re [men] the ones doing it, don’t think about their actions and what it causes for them. And I feel unsafe.” said Huskins.

She’s not going out alone anymore. Her dog park, where she regularly takes “Hu” multiple times a day, doesn’t feel safe anymore. She invites male friends to go with her or watch from their apartment windows in the area where they can see her.

It’s not just impacting her trips to the dog park, but her everyday life, too.

“I run in The Fort on the road by myself, without my dog, without any protection. So now I’m taking a step back and have to really think about what I’m going to do, whether that’s go run on a track somewhere or someone else.” Karalyn Huskins, Senior UT Knoxville

Now, by speaking out and sharing her experience, Huskins hopes other women in her position will be even more aware.

How to report suspicious activity

KPD asks anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious behavior to report it.

If you are a victim or witness to a crime or you would like to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please use the Suspicious Activity form to document what you have experienced or witnessed.

The questions in this form are the same questions that will be asked by E-911 and police.

Suspicious Activity Form [PDF]

Reports can also be made by calling the Non-Emergency 865-215-4010 or the Anonymous Crime Hotline 865-215-7212.