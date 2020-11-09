“It was pandemonium,” man grazed by bullet describes moment that 8 people shot in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Sunday morning, Metro Police responded to a shooting at the corner of Commerce Street and 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville. The area is about a block from Broadway.

Police found eight people shot.

One of them was 33-year-old Randell Stroud, who’s head was grazed by a bullet from behind.

“He said you’re a walking miracle! If that bullet went just an inch– a little bit more to the right– this would be a completely different situation,” Stroud said.

Stroud tells News 2 he and a friend were heading home from a night on the town when they ran into two men with Bibles on 2nd Avenue. They stopped and got into a philosophical discussion. Minutes later they heard gun shots ring out from behind.

“The first shot, it came from behind me to the left and it scraped the side of my head back here. It hit me and I felt this intense pressure and this intense kind of burning heat,” Stroud said. “It was four or five shots all in repetition bang, bang, bang, bang, bang!”

Stroud describes it as “pandemonium,” noting that he saw people running in all directions when the shots rang out. However, he didn’t see who or where they came from.

Metro Police say several people were gathered on the corner of Commerce and Second Ave when two men reportedly started arguing over a dog that was with one of the men.

The man with the dog allegedly took out a gun during the dispute, and the other man left the scene.

The second man came back with his own firearm and several other men. That’s when the two men supposedly began firing at each other and eight people were hit.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Stroud says he was treated on scene and taken home by a Metro Police officer.

Investigators have not given us suspect descriptions or told us if any arrests have been made.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, but no other information was released.

“There is no guaranteed tomorrow for any of us. We don’t know what’s going to happen and that was made apparent to me last night. I’m not going to forget this moment,” Stroud said.

If you have information about the shooting, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.