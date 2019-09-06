It’s a way of life: Vols superfan hits the road in his ‘Volmobile’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Football Time in Tennessee means one Vols superfan is taking his show-stopping vehicle on the road: His “Volmobile.”

Really, the orange-and-white machine is always on the road. It’s Roy Hughes’ regular car to get around, but during football season, it takes on a new meaning.

“Cut each and every square out one at a time, put them on one at a time… Time consuming but saved me several hundred dollars,” said Hughes.

He’s re-imagined other Vols items for the handles and the interior. Jerseys cover the backseats, and Wite-Out covers the Ford logo. It’s taken time, he says, but it’s all worth it when fans see his creation.

“Mixed reviews, some were happy, some were sad, some excited,” said Hughes.

Everything, even down to the license plate, is personalized for Hughes’ love of the Vols. He requested “UTVFL” and it was approved — a shock, even to this superfan.

“I always wanted to represent somehow… and this is my way,” said Hughes.

He has season tickets and attends every Vols home game, driven, of course, in the Volmobile.