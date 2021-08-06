‘It’s been special so far’: Manning reflects on Hall of Fame weekend

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — Peyton Manning is reveling in Pro Football Hall of Fame events before he, and fellow Broncos Steve Atwater and John Lynch are enshrined this weekend.

“It’s been special so far. Being with Edgerrin [James] and Marvin [Harrison] and getting to see the other inductees from this year and last year’s class, and obviously meeting my heroes – guys that my dad talked about, my dad played against. It’s been special so far,” Manning said Friday.

Manning and Lynch will be part of the 2021 class that will be enshrined on Sunday. Atwater is a part of the 2020 class that will also get formally inducted this weekend on Saturday.

Manning tops off a list of talented players to get inducted, including Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Alan Faneca, Drew Pearson and coach Tom Flores.

The weekend festivities kicked off (literally) with the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, with the Steelers getting the win.