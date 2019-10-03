It’s ‘Dolly Week’ at the Grand Ole Opry next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In celebration of Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member, the Grand Ole Opry is hosting Dolly Week 2019 — a week-long series of events and special Opry shows to honor arguably country music’s greatest global ambassador and an artist who has taken the Opry with her wherever she goes.

Dolly Week 2019 includes five consecutive nights of Dolly-themed Opry shows that include performances by many of Dolly’s friends and artists she has influenced including Bill Anderson, Dierks Bentley, Barry Gibb, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Don Schlitz, Jeannie Seely, Hank Williams, Jr. and more. Artists plan to perform a mix of their own hits as well as songs written, popularized, or inspired by the 50-year Opry icon.

Parton will be performing on both sold-out shows Sat., Oct. 12, capping the week-long celebration of Parton’s impact on music and the Opry.

Dolly Week line-up

Tuesday Night Opry | GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE

Lineup includes:

Dustin Lynch

Suzy Bogguss

The Isaacs

Stephanie Quayle

and more

Wednesday Night Opry | GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE

Lineup includes:

Sara Evans

Del McCoury Band

Don Schlitz

Sam Williams (Opry debut)

Stephanie Urbina Jones

and more

Thursday: Opry Country Classics hosted by Larry Gatlin | RYMAN AUDITORIUM | Featuring performances of No. Dolly Parton hits

Lineup includes:

The Gatlin Brothers

Dale Ann Bradley

Emily West

Shawn Camp & Lauren Mascitti

Sierra Hull

Hannah Dasher

and more

Friday Night Opry | GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE

Lineup Includes (TWO Shows | 7:00 & 9:30 PM):

Bill Anderson

Barry Gibb

Dierks Bentley (1st show only)

Margo Price

Emmylou Harris

Chris Janson

and more

Saturday: GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE | Dolly Parton’s 50th Grand Ole Opry Anniversary Celebration featuring Dolly Parton and many more

Lineup Includes (TWO Shows | 7:00 & 9:30 PM, SOLD OUT):

Dolly Parton

Lady Antebellum

Jeannie Seely

Toby Keith

Margo Price

Barry Gibb

Hank Williams, Jr. (1st show only)

Candi Carpenter

and more

DOLLY: MY OPRY MEMORIES

In celebration of Dolly Parton’s 50thanniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member, the Opry House will host “Dolly: My Opry Memories”- an exclusive exhibit featuring 24 wardrobe pieces the internationally-known country music icon has worn on the Opry stage and at events held at the Ryman Auditorium over the last 50 years. The exhibit will run through Oct. 31.

Among Parton’s fashions featured:

Dress worn on the evening of her Opry induction (1969)

Gown worn for a duet with fellow Opry member Vince Gill on her monster smash “I Will Always Love You” (1995)

Ensemble worn during a surprise Opry appearance to celebrate the 40thanniversary of Reba McEntire’s Opry debut (2017)

Also included in the exhibit in the Opry House’s historic Studio A are exclusive videos of Parton recounting some of her favorite Opry memories along with rarely seen performance clips spanning her five decades of Opry membership. The limited-time-only exhibit was curated and designed to celebrate Parton’s milestone anniversary and tells the storied career of one of the Opry’s greatest global ambassadors.

Tickets for the “Dolly: My Opry Memories” exhibit are $12 when guests add it on to the purchase of an Opry backstage tour. Exhibit-only tickets are $17. Packages and tickets are on sale now at www.opry.com.Please check opry.com for available tour times.

DOLLY RADIO on 650 WSM

As part of Parton’s 50th Opry anniversary celebration, flagship station WSM flipped its Opry Nashville streaming channel to “Dolly Radio” to coincide with the exhibit. The 24/7 “all things Dolly stream” will feature the music legend’s many hits from her catalog of over 3000 songs, past Opry performances, archived interviews, special features from fellow artists, and much more. Fans will be able to access “Dolly Radio” 24/7 via WSMonline.com and the station’s free mobile app.

