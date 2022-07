KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday’s storm lit up the sky! Check out these viewer-submitted pictures and videos.

Amazing lightning strike across the sky in Corryton, Tennessee submitted by Brandon Collins.

Lightning Image submitted by Jay Jackson

Lightning Image submitted by Jay Jackson

Lightning Image submitted by Jay Jackson

Lightning Image submitted by Jay Jackson

Lightning spotted in West Knoxville, submitted by Jay Jackson.

A lightning strike in Clinton, Tennessee, submitted by Hailey Monroe.

If you have pictures or videos you’d like to share, email WATENewsroom@nexstar.tv.