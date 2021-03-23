‘It’s going to be a very long road for recovery for him’: Community rallies around standout Oak Ridge athlete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friends, coaches, and community members are rallying around a standout Oak Ridge athlete.

Former high school quarterback and current MTSU student Johnny Stewart was involved in an accidental shooting over the weekend, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Family friend Emily Phillips said Stewart is recovering in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She is working to collect donations to help cover costs through a GoFundMe.

“We know that our Johnny is still there, we just know that it’s going to be a very long road for recovery for him,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she got a phone call over the weekend about Stewart’s injury. His former coach Joe Gaddis also got the news.

“I love all my players, but Johnny has got a special place in my heart because Oak Ridge football meant so much to him and still does,” Gaddis said.

“It’s been a pleasure watching him grow up, and there are very few ways I can repay him for that. And so this is just a very minor contribution from me and our community,” Phillips said.

Phillips says the support she’s seen already has been overwhelming.

“It’s just been an incredible outpouring of love and support for this child,” she said.

That love and support – Phillips is hopeful it continues. But it’s clear there’s no shortage of it from some of Stewart’s biggest fans.

“I’ve prayed a lot since I got this news, a lot of prayers out there, that’s what the mom is asking everyone to do. I hope to continue to get good news from her about Johnny’s progress, and I’ve told her as soon as he’s able to see visitors I want to know,” Coach Gaddis said.

Phillips also sent us the following statement from Tracy, Stewart’s mother: “Thank you, everyone, for the incredible outpouring of love and support. JS is a fighter with a very strong will. I know he will continue to fight. Please continue to pray for my baby because the prayers are working!!”

Murfreesboro Police said Stewart was involved in an accidental shooting. According to detectives, Stewart was exercising, doing pull-ups when his firearm fell from his pocket, discharged and a bullet struck him. A police department spokesperson said from all indications, this is an accidental shooting and no foul play is suspected.