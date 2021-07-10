‘It’s great for everybody to see’ Seymour Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Seymour Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 50 years of serving their community Saturday.

To say thank you and to help raise money for a new fire station, they hosted a block party with food trucks and live entertainment.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department started in 1971 when Seymour natives decided they needed fire protection for their homes and businesses.

There have been plenty of changes for the station since then and some were on display Saturday, including old equipment.

“We have our original fire truck that was bought,” said Fire Chief John Linsenbigler. “It’s 49 years old.”

Today, that one fire truck wouldn’t cut it. The department now helps cover three Tennessee counties including Blount, Knox, and Sevier.

“We average around 2,100 calls a year now,” explained Linsenbigler. “For a volunteer agency, that’s a lot. That’s about seven calls a day.”

That’s why they’re hoping to build a new fire station with more amenities.

“We’re wanting to expand in the future,” said Linsenbigler. “Have living quarters here because eventually, we’re going to have to have more staff.”

Right now, they have over 60 volunteers and those volunteers want to remind the community why they serve in the first place.

“You can see just the love they have for their community,” said Cole Brown, whose brother is a volunteer. “I mean it’s great. They really pour out and they’re here for all of us. It really shows.”

Members of the fire department say they hope their community never needs them, but they will be right there when they do.

To help the department raise money for a new building or find out how you can volunteer, click here.