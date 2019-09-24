It’s here: Pumpkin spice-flavored Spam is now available

AUSTIN, MN (WCMH) — If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the arrival of pumpkin spice-flavored Spam to join the other fall flavors, your wait is finally over.

That’s right: no one may have asked for it, but on Monday, pumpkin spice Spam became available for purchase in Spam’s online store and on Walmart.com.

At a loss for what to pair with the mystery meat? According to CNN, Spam recommends fixing Spam and waffles, sneaking it into a fall vegetable hash and adding it to a cornbread muffin.

Spam’s new flavor is the latest product in companies’ attempts to cash in on the pumpkin spice craze, and surprisingly, it’s not the strangest product to jump on the bandwagon. Oreo, Cheerios, Land-O-Lakes, and Diamond Almonds have all introduced pumpkin spice flavored products and there’s even pumpkin spice-scented dog shampoo, beard oil and deodorant.

But it might be hard to get your hands on Pumpkin Spice Spam. According to a release, the limited edition sold out in less than seven hours.