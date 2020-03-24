Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

‘It’s insane’: Virus response leads to run on freezers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The sudden demand for freezers is likely tied to the long lines at grocery stores: people are stocking up on frozen food and buying in bulk. (Getty Images)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Toilet paper and sanitizing products aren’t the only things disappearing from store shelves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders started coming down, customers started coming into appliance stores, snatching up deep freezers.

“It’s insane,” said an employee of Laninga Appliance.

A worker at a Home Depot in Wyoming, Michigan, said the rush started around March 13. Despite consistent shipments, the store is struggling to keep freezers in stock. Last week, an employee said the majority of freezers sold quickly, including the display model.

At a Home Depot in Grandville, Michigan, the story was the same. A truck had delivered a new set of freezers Thursday morning – by 4:25 p.m. only one freezer remained.

“We’re all in the same boat,” said a worker at the Lowe’s in Grandville.

Lowe’s was sold out of freezers much of last week, with only a couple floor models remaining Friday, according to the employee.

The Lowe’s worker said while trucks are coming in all the time, the store never knows when the stock will arrive.

At the Menard’s in Kalamazoo, two freezers were available Friday afternoon, but the run on the appliance was real.

The assistant manager of Menard’s said the sudden demand for freezers is likely tied to the long lines at grocery stores: people are stocking up on frozen food and buying in bulk.

For Laninga Appliance, the challenge of keeping freezers in stock is two-fold because the small business must first find the appliances to fill its shelves.

Unlike big box stores, Laninga Appliance purchases freezers directly from suppliers, which are reportedly low on inventory because of scalebacks prompted by COVID-19 precautions.

An employee of Laninga Appliance said General Electric had limited its hours and they could not reach anyone at Frigidaire to request more freezers.

When WOOD reached out to Whirlpool Corporation, the company declined to comment on whether it was ramping up production, but did issue the following statement regarding its response to COVID-19:

“We are continuing operations in line with health authorities and applicable local and state government policies,” said Chad Parks with Whirlpool.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

KCHD: We're seeing community transmission; "Safer At Home" order issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: We're seeing community transmission; "Safer At Home" order issued"

Blount Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: 615 confirmed cases with 12 in Knox Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 615 confirmed cases with 12 in Knox Co."

AMR and Rural Metro Fire taking precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "AMR and Rural Metro Fire taking precautions"

Gov. Bill Lee's update on COVID-19 in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee's update on COVID-19 in Tennessee"

Copper Cellar Marketplace open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Copper Cellar Marketplace open"

City of Pigeon Forge issues 'stay at home advisory'

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Pigeon Forge issues 'stay at home advisory'"

VA clinic patient tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA clinic patient tests positive for COVID-19"

Knox County closes all nonessential business with 'safer at home order'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County closes all nonessential business with 'safer at home order'"

CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus"

GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance"

USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed"

Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter