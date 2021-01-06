“It’s not what anybody wanted to see,” Tennessee lawmaker Scott DesJarlais shares thoughts on DC protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “It’s been a sad day; it’s not what anybody wanted to see,” Tennessee’s 4th District Congressman Scott DesJarlais told News 2’s Bob Mueller over the phone.

DesJarlais, along with other lawmakers, were forced to go into lockdown inside the U.S. Capitol as protesters breached the Capitol and made their way into the House Chambers and the Senate Floor Wednesday, smashing windows and knocking down numerous barricades in the process.

The protests from supporters of President Donald Trump came as Congress was meeting at the Capitol, where lawmakers were expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

Reports from Washington, D.C. say a woman was killed after being shot on Capitol grounds, and that a police officer had to be taken to the hospital for injuries. Capitol security even drew their guns, some barricaded inside their offices, as protesters made their way inside.

“It’s one of those situations where sometimes you get too many people together; there’s some people that go beyond where they should,” DesJarlais said. “We saw that happen in Nashville with the riots and, unfortunately, we saw things escalate today beyond what anybody would’ve wanted.

President Trump did not make any public appearances during the protests, but tweeted a taped video of him giving remarks on the events unfolding. While still labeling the election as fraudulent, the president told his supporters to “go home and go home in peace” in the video. However, DesJarlais told Mueller the president’s timing was late in tweeting the video.

“I frankly think [President Trump] could’ve done it sooner, not the message we want to send,” he said. “Democracy can be messy, but it can be peaceful and today was about exploring areas of our electoral progress that may need some work. That’s why I wanted to look at the way some of the state handled the election issues and whether they were constitutional.”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346928882595885058

DesJarlais added, “I think it was a day to have our voices heard and to look and unfortunately, it just kind of unraveled and it looks like things are quieting down now, and hopefully we can get back to that process, but it certainly is tainted.

DesJarlais is also unsure on what to expect for Thursday.

“I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the house majority leader decides to do, and we’ll be here to do what we need to do. I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if we continue [the vote] tomorrow.”

However, the weight of the events that unfurled at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon will be felt for a long time.

“It truly is a sad day for what was supposed to be instructive and informative,” DesJarlais said.

