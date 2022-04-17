KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Hurston, the president and founder of Air Mobile Ministry, is now back in Ukraine for the second time. This comes after coming home to East Tennessee very briefly when he was called on again. Hurston is working to keep Ukrainians hydrated.

“I was planning to spend about a week and a half back and just rest, and the calls began to come in and they said, ‘Joe you have to get back here, people are dying,'” Hurston said. “There are 500,000 people right now that are separated from clean water and food in one location. They’re starving to death and dying from thirst.”

To provide water, he’s setting up purifying machines across different locations. This will allow 1000 people per day for years to have access to drinking water. Creating these machines is nothing new to Hurston. He has been able to get over 1400 units put into 49 different countries.

“We have brought in now 19 units, and guess what, I’m going back, building more units and coming back again,” he said.

It’s a mission Hurston said can’t be ignored after seeing the magnitude of the war.

“It’s probably the most intense thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

His motivation comes from being able to provide a simple life necessity that can make all the difference in the lives of the Ukrainians trying to survive.

“They’re doing anything they can to try to get to clean water, and then there is the extreme danger of the Russian troops shooting them,” he said.

Hurston mentioned one of their teams is going into an area that was just bombed to set up more of these water purifying units. So he’s asking for a lot of prayer and funding to help continue this mission. You can donate over on his nonprofit’s website. You can also follow along his journey and see how the money that is donated is being used.