Ivanka Trump visits Smoky Mountains, posts photos to social media

(WJHL) – In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, posted a few photos from the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee.

The caption on Ivanka’s post read, “Smoky Mountain high!”

The post already has more than 3,000 comments and 80,000 likes.

Smoky Mountain high! 🥰

Posted by Ivanka Trump on Sunday, November 3, 2019

