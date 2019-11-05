Ivanka Trump visits Smoky Mountains, posts photos to social media

(WJHL) – In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, posted a few photos from the Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee.
The caption on Ivanka’s post read, “Smoky Mountain high!”
The post already has more than 3,000 comments and 80,000 likes.
