‘I’ve chased off hundreds of sightseers,’ neighbor says after old school house catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two chimneys is all that is left standing of the old Currier School building just off Northshore Drive, after the vacant building caught fire on Monday.

Neighbors said the building had been vacant for some time and there was no electricity connected to it. Students in the area began attending Rocky Hill Elementary School.

Kip Everett said he had been living across the street from the old school house his entire life.

Everett said it was built in the 1930s. A plaque dating the building and naming members of the school board was plastered at the front entrance.

Everett said his neighbors, the Wilsons, bought the schoolhouse property around the same time the school closed. He said the father built four new stories on top of the schoolhouse with his own hands and the help from a few others.

“Well, it was about five stories high. It was made out of solid wood; very old, thick oak wood, which made it stand for a long time,” Everett said.

He said it was a gorgeous building, with gorgeous views.

“When I was younger I used to go to the very top. I could see all the way to downtown Knoxville; I could see Alcoa. It’s very, well a very nice sight to see. Just, kind of like Clingman’s Dome. You go to the top and see everywhere you can see,” Everett said.

Everett believes the view was one reason why so many trespassed onto the property.

“I’ve chased off hundreds of sightseers,” Everett said.

He said that some trespassers were harmless and only wanted to take pictures, or were teenagers who found a place away from parents to hang out and drink.

Everett said he barely ever called law enforcement because he would chase most of them off.

He, the current property owner, and a few neighbors weren’t surprised the Currier School building caught fire though.

“About 10 or 20 years ago, there was actually a burnt spot on a picnic table that was built up there; kids, teenagers, whatever. I knew back then eventually it was going to get burnt down by somebody like that,” Everett said.

Property owner Kyle Wilson said he had planned to sell the property as it was with the building somewhat left intact.

