‘I’ve never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with coronavirus

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — A West Des Moines man says he is one of the dozens of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew McCauley says he tested positive for the virus this week after experiencing several days of worsening symptoms like a fever, cough, shortness of breath, and headaches.

The 35-year-old thought he had the flu until the symptoms began resembling those of the coronavirus.

“I also had this recurring pain that would be starting in the bottom of my neck, it would travel up into the back of my head,” McCauley said. “And I’m the guy that’s had like 50 headaches in my life.”

McCauley said he underwent extensive testing at UnityPoint’s Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines and awaited nearly a week before he received confirmation he had the virus. 

“I was experiencing a fever of over 100 degrees for six to 10 days,” said McCauley, who said he experienced just about every symptom he’s heard linked to coronavirus. “I’m 35 years old and I’ve never in my life felt like this, ever.”

McCauley, who is the general manager of several bars in the metro, has been quarantined for nearly three weeks.

“It’s just been a complete roller coaster for me,” McCauley said. “One day I can have a fever, one day I can have chills, body aches. I don’t know how graphic you’d like me to be, but diarrhea is a very serious symptom of this – that’s something that lasted eight to ten days.”

McCauley says he now he wants to spread positivity but also encourage others to stay home for the good of the more vulnerable.

“I’m going to isolate myself for another seven days, I choose to be a part of the solution, not the problem,” he said. “I am not going to leave this house to go out there to grab a Gatorade and possible infect a type 1 diabetic. I’m just not going to be that person.”

 

