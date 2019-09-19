Jacksboro man who dealt drugs to high schoolers arrested on multiple charges including sex exploitation

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges following a search warrant at his residence executed by law enforcement agencies.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, James Noah Cooper, 21, is facing over a dozen charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

CCSO stating in a release late Wednesday that just before 4 p.m. a search warrant was executed by investigators with the Special Weapons and Tactics team of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Jacksboro Police Department at Cooper’s residence on Main Street.

James Noah Cooper was arrested at his residence following a search warrant. (Photo: CCSO)

Inside the residence, “a quantity” of marijuana, along with various items of drug paraphernalia including scales and baggies commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics were found during the search.

Cooper told investigators that he had been selling to high school aged children.

As the investigation continued, CCSO said, investigators discovered evidence of at least 17 separate counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation into Cooper is ongoing, CCSO said late Wednesday, as investigators are looking further into the sexual crimes involving children.

Cooper is being held at the Campbell County Jail on charges including 17 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of a Drug Free School Zone.