JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County 19-year-old wanted by Jacksboro Police on violent charges after allegedly shooting into an occupied residence in October has been taken into custody.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says, Alexander Foye, was arrested without incident after the U.S. Marshal Service obtained information that led to his arrest at a residence in Anderson County.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for Foye and he’s being transported to the Campbell County Jail by Jacksboro Police.

JPD Chief Jeremy Goins said Foye was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot into an occupied residence in mid-October and was considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted on five counts of felony reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault.