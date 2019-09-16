Jackson Avenue ramps construction begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction on the Jackson Avenue ramps connecting to Gay Street is underway.

The 100-year-old ramps will be demolished and replaced, and the red cobblestone-like bricks will be reused as part of the new construction. The new ramps, which will closely resemble the historic ramps, are expected to open in late 2020.

Traffic on Gay Street will not be affected.

While the ramps are being replaced, there will be no through traffic on that section of Jackson Avenue between Broadway and Central Street. Access will be maintained to area businesses and to the city’s parking lot on West Jackson Avenue.

Motorists wishing to park in the lot will need to access it by turning onto West Jackson from Broadway.

East-west pedestrian access through the construction zone on Jackson Avenue will be maintained during the project. A metal staircase at the southern end of the Gay Street viaduct will provide pedestrian access between Gay Street and Jackson.

The total project cost is $8.2 million.