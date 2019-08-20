Jamestown hospital gets approval in first step of re-entering Medicare program

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A rural East Tennessee hospital’s application to re-enter the Medicare program was approved by the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), according to officials with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Jamestown Regional Medical Center had lost critical funding for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements in June.

An official with CMS telling WATE 6 On Your Side the hospital’s re-entry into the Medical program was “only the first step” on Tuesday.

There is still more to be done – the state survey agency has to conduct an initial survey in order for the hospital to get a new Medicare provider number.

“Once the hospital open its doors and notify the State, an initial survey will be conducted. A series of follow up surveys will be conducted as a part of the reasonable assurance process,” said the CMS official.

