Jamestown hospital gets approval in first step of re-entering Medicare program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jamestown-regional

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A rural East Tennessee hospital’s application to re-enter the Medicare program was approved by the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), according to officials with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Jamestown Regional Medical Center had lost critical funding for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements in June.

An official with CMS telling WATE 6 On Your Side the hospital’s re-entry into the Medical program was “only the first step” on Tuesday.

There is still more to be done – the state survey agency has to conduct an initial survey in order for the hospital to get a new Medicare provider number.

“Once the hospital open its doors and notify the State, an initial survey will be conducted. A series of follow up surveys will be conducted as a part of the reasonable assurance process,” said the CMS official.

RELATED: New CEO shares vision for struggling Jamestown hospital

RELATED: Troubled Jamestown hospital ‘temporarily closed’ after loss of Medicare payments

RELATED: Tennessee lawmaker bashes Jamestown hospital CEO, alleges theft, calls for prosecution

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter