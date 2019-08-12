Jamie Woodson won’t run for vacant TN U.S. Senate seat

Jamie Woodson, center, the president of the education reform organization SCORE, speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn., where it was announced that SCORE will conduct an outside review of Tennessee’s new teacher evaluation standards. Woodson is a former state senator and a Knoxville Republican. Haslam listens at left. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A former Republican State Senator from East Tennessee announced Monday she will not run for U.S. Senate in 2020 to replace the outgoing Lamar Alexander.

Governor Bill Haslam’s announcement that he will not run for the United States Senate in 2020 has given many of us who… Posted by Jamie Woodson on Monday, August 12, 2019

Woodson was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 1998, representing the 17th State House District. She won re-election twice before being elected to the state senate in 2004 where she represented the 6th district, comprising a majority of Knox County.

Woodson resigned from the state senate in 2011 to head the education reformation organization SCORE. The organization was started by former TN U.S. Senator Bill Frist.

She serves on the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission, the boards of the Governer’s Foundation for Health and Wellness, Tennessee Business Roundtable and the Policy Innovators in Education Network.