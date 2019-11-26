Jason Aldean announces Knoxville show this February

Jason Aldean performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country star Jason Aldean announced Monday he’ll play Knoxville in 2020 along with East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen and others.

Jason Aldean will play at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22 as part of his We Back Tour. He’ll be joined by Sneedville-native Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. VIP and platinum tickets will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Members of the Jason Aldean Fan Club can also purchase tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmember tickets will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at noon. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green fan club members can purchase tickets on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

Visit knoxvilletickets.com for more information.