Jason Witten to retire from NFL

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(WJHL) — Elizabethton-native Jason Witten tells News Channel 11 Sports that he will retire after a 17-year career in the NFL.

The former Tennessee Volunteer and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end says he will sign a one day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He is signed up with the Raiders until March.

Witten retired after the 2017 season and joined the broadcast booth of Monday Night Football, but announced he was coming out of retirement in 2019 to rejoin the Cowboys.

He joined the Raiders in 2020.

Witten will finish his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards, and 74 touchdowns in 271 games played, the most by a tight end.

A graduate of Elizabethton High School, Witten was a third-round draft pick in 2003 and developed into the one of the best NFL tight ends. He was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times.