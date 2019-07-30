Jasper man dies in boating accident at Bennett Lake

JASPER, Tenn. (WATE) – A boating accident in Marion County left a Jasper man dead Monday night.

The drowning at the Bennett Lake access area off of R.A. Griffith Highway happened around 11 p.m., according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Lamar Graham, 48, of Jasper and a friend were backing a boat in the water whey they realized the drain plug was not in the boat and it was taking on water, TWRA said in a news release.

While trying to reload the boat onto a trailer, Graham entered the water and swam to the boat, which had slipped further out into seven to eight feet of water, according to the release.

Soon after Graham was found unresponsive and was brought to shore by his friend. CPR was performed but Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

TWRA wildlife officers along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and EMS services responded.

Graham was transported to Park Ridge West in Jasper.

Bennett Lake is about over 130 miles from Knoxville and is west of Chattanooga.

The incident remains under investigation.