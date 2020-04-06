Jay-Z, Meek Mill donate 40,000 masks to Tennessee Department of Correction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) —Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s criminal justice reform organization, the Reform Alliance, is sending about 100,000 masks to correctional facilities across the country.

About 50,000 masks are being sent to Rikers Island jail complex and another 2,500 masks are being sent to Riker’s medical facility.

An estimated 40,000 masks are being delivered to the Tennessee Department of Correction and another 5,000 will be sent to Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Inmates with the Tennessee Department of Correction have been working in the textile plant at MCCX, making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.

The initiative comes as prisons and jails across the country face challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reform Alliance and its leaders have worked around the clock for the past few weeks to get medical supplies to those behind bars.