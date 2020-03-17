Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had to ‘cool off’ about Rudy Gobert after positive COVID-19 test

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus remained in isolation Monday.

Both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell released video updates on social media over the weekend, then conducted a remote interview with Robin Roberts Monday morning on Good Morning America, telling her that he feels fine.

“No fever, no symptoms right now. I’m just blessed to be able to be OK,” Mitchell told Roberts. “When people ask me I would say if you were to tell me I could play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I would be ready to lace up…I’m asymptomatic. I could walk down the street if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they’re going home to.”

Mitchell told Roberts about the process of getting tested Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

“For me, it was a swab down my throat, he said. “This was about 15 seconds of probably the most discomfort I ever had. I ended up crying. Tears came out of my eyes when they started going up in this area. It was definitely unique, but I’m glad I was able to get it.”

Gobert was recorded playfully touching microphones following a media session one week ago and was reportedly reckless about contact with teammates.

“I wish I would have took this thing more seriously,” Gobert said in his video. “And I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together.”

On Monday Mitchell implied he was initially angry at Gobert.

“It took a while for me to kind of cool off,” Mitchell said. “I read what he said and I heard what he said, so I’m glad he’s doing okay. I’m glad I’m doing well. I’m just really happy Robin to be honest I hate to say it’s just two of us. It wasn’t the whole party. Like at the end of the day neither him or I have children at home.”

Gobert announced he’s donating half a million dollars to COVID-19 relief and now Mitchell is helping to pick up the lunch tab for needy students in the Granite School District.

“That’s about 88 to 90 schools, about 66,000 kids, just being able to provide them meals,” Mitchell said. “That particular school district in Salt Lake City is home to some of the most vulnerable children in Salt Lake…For parents who may not have the money to not be able to send their kids off to school to get food I think is a scary feeling for them. I want to make sure that they’re set and understand that guys like myself or whoever may have their back.”



