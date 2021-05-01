JCPD: 21 arrested following investigation into local drug trafficking organization

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 21 people have been arrested after a Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments on suspects reportedly involved in a drug trafficking organization.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the grand jury indicted 26 people on various drug charges. 21 of those people have been arrested as of Friday, JCPD reports.

The release states the organization was led by Jesse Alexander Rogers and “was responsible for the distribution of cocaine and marijuana in Johnson City.”

As of Friday, JCPD reports the investigation has resulted in the seizure of the following:

176 pounds of marijuana

385 grams of cocaine

15 pounds of THC wax

2580 THC vape cartridges

72 firearms

$805,624 in cash collected from drug trafficking

7 vehicles used in transportation of drugs or bought with drug revenue

Below is a list of the suspects and their charges provided by JCPD. All of the mugshots were provided by the Washington County Detention Center:

Jesse Alexander Rogers (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of cocaine, money laundering, two counts of Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Peyton Alexander Howren (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, two counts of Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Zachary Evan Rafalowski (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Matthew James Lyall (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Ashton Bailee Burnette (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Austin Taylor Clark (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, possession of schedule VI narcotics with intent to distribute, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Joshua Seth Gagne (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Dustin Aaron Cash (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Jaylen Malik Simmons (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, possession of schedule VI narcotics with intent to distribute, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

David Lee Murray II (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Matthew Daniel Christian (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Derrick Holland Alston (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Adam Keith Griffith (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Matthew James Lingerfelt (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Sam Edward Willoughby (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

James Anthony Berry (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, sale of schedule VI narcotics (two counts), sale of schedule I narcotics, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Chance Michael Pierce (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Christopher Robert Morelock (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Rodney James Jones (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Michael Noah Chambers (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Malik Williams (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

JCPD reports there are still currently five people indicted by the grand jury that are being sough by authorities. The release provided their names and charges:

Cody Allen Dippel (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Tyler Wayne Tomlinson (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Jennifer Annette Tomlinson (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Matthew Dale Burke (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

James Lewis Shuff III (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)

Anyone with information regarding the location of the remaining five people is asked to call JCPD at (423) 434-6166.

The release states JCPD was assisted in the investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Murrieta California Police Department.