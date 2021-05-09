JCPD releases name of 3rd victim in deadly Friday night crash on I-26

UPDATE (05/09/2021 9:10 a.m.) — The Johnson City Police Department released the name of a man killed in the head-on collision on I-26 Friday night that left three dead.

Derrick J. Carson, 46, Johnson City, has been identified as the third person killed in the crash near mile marker 18.2.

The JCPD Traffic Homicide Team continues the investigation and awaits further information from the Medical Examiner’s Officer.

UPDATE (05/08/2021 5:53 a.m.) — Three people are dead following a three-vehicle crash on I-26 on Friday.

The Johnson City Police Department reported a silver vehicle had been traveling in the westbound lane when — for unknown reasons — the driver lost control. He then traveled through the median into oncoming traffic, striking a black Nissan Altima head-on.

A third vehicle then struck the Altima, causing minor damage to that vehicle.

Both occupants of the Altima, Tonya Westmoreland, 48, and Jalynn Chisholm, 17, both of Johnson City, died.

The driver of the silver vehicle also died due to injuries sustained in the crash. His identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the third vehicle received no injuries.

JCPD’s Traffic Homicide Team continues to investigate the crash.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 east remain closed near mile marker 18 and the Boones Creek exit as of 11:15 p.m. Friday due to a crash, according to TDOT.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol called the crash “serious” and asked drivers to find alternate routes.

Photos from a viewer showed one car on fire and another with extensive damage.

Johnson City police are working the crash, according to the THP.

Check WJHL.com. and TDOT's SmartWay map for traffic updates.