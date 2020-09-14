JCPD: Suspect identified in hit-and-run turns self in, faces aggravated assault charge

UPDATE 3:05 P.M. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department have identified the suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend during a protest in the downtown area.

According to police, Jared Benjamin Lafer, 37, of Bakersville, North Carolina, has turned himself into authorities in Washington County.

According to an updated JCPD news release, Lafer was released on a $20,000 bond Monday afternoon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on September 15 at 9 a.m.

Lafer was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

PREVIOUS STORY:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police department said a suspect identified in a hit-and-run from over the weekend has agreed to turn himself in.

According to police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, has negotiated a time to turn himself in to Johnson City authorities.

Police confirmed the suspect was from North Carolina and will face aggravated assault charges.

The hit-and-run occurred in downtown Johnson City on Saturday night during a protest, according to police.

In viewer video submitted to News Channel 11 from rally participant Jordan Buchanan, you can see a man get hit by a Ford Expedition SUV and fall to the ground.