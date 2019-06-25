JCPenney hiring 100 seasonal workers in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – JCPenney is hiring 575 new seasonal associates in Tennessee, including 100 in the Knoxville area.

Available positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, Sephora beauty consultant and more. JCPenney employees receive a full associate discount and flexible holiday scheduling.

The company is also seeking experienced stylists for their industry-leading salon program.

Anyone interested in applying should go by a JCPenney store and visit the JCPenney Applicant Kiosk or search for “seasonal” on the company’s jobs website.

