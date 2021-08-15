JCSO releases bodycam footage from standoff

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage Sunday afternoon showing the standoff that occurred earlier in the week.

The footage shows officers enter the residence on Ridgeview Way, locate and apprehend the suspect. The footage also shows officers put out a fire the suspect had allegedly started in the home.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, when officers entered the home, it smelled strongly of gasoline. The suspect had two, one-gallon cans of gasoline and was holding a lighter threatening to set himself and the residence on fire.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges are pending a mental health evaluation according to JCSO.