KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in New Market Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, JCSO said patrol deputies, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and New Market police officers were on the scene at the 2400 block of Old AJ Hwy.

A suspect is in custody, deputies said, and one victim was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

JCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.