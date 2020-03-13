JCSO: Two Dandridge men arrested for multiple sex crimes

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are facing multiple sex crimes in Jefferson County including rape of a child.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Malott, 25, and Chris Thurman, 23, were charged on Friday with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Malott also faces charges on criminal offenses against animals.
Malott and Thurman are each being held on a $600,000 bond.
Both men are in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center, JCSO said via its Facebook page.
