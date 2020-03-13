Breaking News
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Live Now
WATCH: President Trump declares a national state of emergency
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

JCSO: Two Dandridge men arrested for multiple sex crimes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left to right: Alan Malott, Chris Thurman. (Photo: JCSO)

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are facing multiple sex crimes in Jefferson County including rape of a child.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Malott, 25, and Chris Thurman, 23, were charged on Friday with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Malott also faces charges on criminal offenses against animals.

Malott and Thurman are each being held on a $600,000 bond.

Both men are in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center, JCSO said via its Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter