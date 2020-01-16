JCSO: Undercover drug operation leads to 14 arrests, more to follow

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fourteen drug-related arrests were made Wednesday in a multi-agency undercover drug operation, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from JCSO Patrol Division, Street Crimes Division, the Special Operation Response Team, the New Market Police Department, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14 people Wednesday morning following an undercover operation by deputies assigned to the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force.
“The focus of this investigation was primarily in the Strawberry Plains area of the county,” JCSO stated in its release. “We will constantly pursue those who choose to deal drugs in our county. Special thanks to Chief Chuck Devotie of the New Market Police Department and Sheriff Tom Spangler of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division for their assistance.”
The following people comprise the list of those arrested in Wednesday’s operation with more arrests to follow, JCSO said:
Stanley Joseph Wells
Strawberry Plains
Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Sale and Delivery of Schedule V
Steve Mark Wells
Strawberry Plains
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Michael Jason Smith
Strawberry Plains
Sale and Delivery of Meth
Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI
April Michelle Watkins
Strawberry Plains
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Sale and Delivery of Schedule V
Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Controlled Substance
Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI
Morgan Renee Nelson
Knoxville
Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Tabatha Brooke Herbert
Knoxville
Sale and Delivery of Meth
Jimmy Lee Lethco
Knoxville
Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Michael Lynn Gentry
Strawberry Plains
Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Samuel Travis Rynes
Knoxville
Sale and Delivery of Meth(.5)
Randy Lee Jones
Knoxville
Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Control Substance
Willard Ray Helton
Jefferson City
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Kenneth Damont Hester
Detroit, MI
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Erica Renee Pope
New Market
Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Sale and Delivery of Meth
Darrell Lynn Brooks
New Market
Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Sale and Delivery of Meth
