JCSO: Undercover drug operation leads to 14 arrests, more to follow

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fourteen drug-related arrests were made Wednesday in a multi-agency undercover drug operation, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from JCSO Patrol Division, Street Crimes Division, the Special Operation Response Team, the New Market Police Department, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14 people Wednesday morning following an undercover operation by deputies assigned to the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force.

“The focus of this investigation was primarily in the Strawberry Plains area of the county,” JCSO stated in its release. “We will constantly pursue those who choose to deal drugs in our county. Special thanks to Chief Chuck Devotie of the New Market Police Department and Sheriff Tom Spangler of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division for their assistance.”

The following people comprise the list of those arrested in Wednesday’s operation with more arrests to follow, JCSO said:

Stanley Joseph Wells

Strawberry Plains

Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Sale and Delivery of Schedule V

Steve Mark Wells

Strawberry Plains

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Michael Jason Smith

Strawberry Plains

Sale and Delivery of Meth

Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI

April Michelle Watkins

Strawberry Plains

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Sale and Delivery of Schedule V

Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI

Morgan Renee Nelson

Knoxville

Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Tabatha Brooke Herbert

Knoxville

Sale and Delivery of Meth

Jimmy Lee Lethco

Knoxville

Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Michael Lynn Gentry

Strawberry Plains

Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Samuel Travis Rynes

Knoxville

Sale and Delivery of Meth(.5)

Randy Lee Jones

Knoxville

Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Control Substance

Willard Ray Helton

Jefferson City

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Kenneth Damont Hester

Detroit, MI

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Erica Renee Pope

New Market

Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Sale and Delivery of Meth

Darrell Lynn Brooks

New Market

Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Sale and Delivery of Meth

(Photo via Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo via Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

