Jeanie Hopland on coronavirus scare: ‘I’m living proof that God answers prayers’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a sit-down interview with News Channel 11’s Josh Smith, Elizabethton resident Jeanie Hopland shared her first-hand experience with coronavirus overseas.

Jeanie Hopland and her husband, Dr. Arnie Hopland, were stuck aboard a cruise ship for weeks just off the coast of Japan after the spread of coronavirus forced passengers into quarantine.

While on that cruise ship, Jeanie tested positive for coronavirus.

Jeanie actually tested positive for the virus three times.

After two negative tests, she was released and came home to family Sunday night.

Dr. Arnie Hopland tested negative but remains in quarantine in Japan.

Jeanie’s biggest message Thursday was to be prepared, but not afraid.

“I’m living proof that God answers prayers. Here’s with you in all situations… the virus is not that bad you don’t have to fear it. God is good,” Hopland said.

The Hoplands say they’re grateful to Congressman Phil Roe and former Japanese ambassador turned Senate candidate Bill Hagerty who they say intervened to help them and other Americans. They’re also grateful for friends.

“Thank you for praying and caring it’s humbling just to think all those people were praying for me,” Hopland said.

We’re told Dr. Arnie Hopland is set to return home from Japan Sunday night.

The Elizabethton physician said he is hoping this experience will lead to a global discussion about improving pandemic preparedness.

