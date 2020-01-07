Jefferson City man charged in Morristown Papa John’s robbery

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A tip from the public has led to the arrest of a Jefferson City man for the robbery of a Papa John’s in Morristown over the weekend.

Paul Luther Ruth, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery for allegedly demanding money from a restaurant employee at Papa John’s Pizza on West Andrew Johnson Highway around noon Sunday.

PREVIOUS: Police in Morristown are looking for a man they say robbed Papa Johns around noon Sunday

Ruth is alleged to have handed the employee a note while hiding one hand inside his jacket pocket to look as if he had a weapon.

According to a release from Morristown police, a tip was received following the release of surveillance video from the restaurant that led to the identification of Ruth.

Ruth is currently in the Hamblen County Jail. His bond has been set at $50,000.