Jefferson City police arrest five, recover nearly $6,000 in stolen Walmart merchandise

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A shoplifting call at a Jefferson City Walmart led to a short police pursuit and five arrests early Thursday morning.
Jefferson City police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on East Broadway Blvd just before 3 a.m. Thursday. The responding officer noticed the suspect vehicle fleeing from the parking lot, leading to a short vehicle pursuit that ended with the five suspects attempting to flee on foot after coming to a stop on Beeler Ave.
Officers apprehended one passenger and noticed a suspicious vehicle nearby. They quickly determined that the vehicle was involved in the original theft and immediately took all three occupants into custody.
The fifth suspect was apprehended later that morning on Russell Ave. A sixth suspect has been identified and remains at large.
Officers recovered nearly $6,000 in stolen merchandise, according to a release from Jefferson City police.
The following were arrested and charged in connection to this incident:
- Tipton L. Walker, 19, Benton Harbor, Michigan, theft over $2500, possession of marijuana and possession of burglary tools
- Adarius D. Ferguson, 28, Knoxville, TN, theft over $2500, possession of marijuana and possession of burglary tools
- Larry E. Barnes, 21, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, theft over $2500, possession of marijuana and possession of burglary tools
- Demarcus S. Walker, 29, Benton Harbor, Michigan, resisting arrest and theft over $2500
- Shamar C. McClure, 23, Benton Harbor, Michigan, evading arrest and theft over $2500
