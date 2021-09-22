Jefferson City trucker killed after crashing through Indiana weigh station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Indiana State Police is investigating what caused a trucker from Jefferson City, Tennessee to crash through a weigh station, resulting in the death of the driver.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the I-74 Weigh Station in northern Dearborn County just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 8. where a tractor-trailer drove into the scale house. James G. Bristol, 63, of Jefferson City, Tennessee was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Woman struck by vehicle after stopping to help Alcoa Highway crash victim
- Rural Metro: 2 drivers taken to hospital after head-on collision along Maynardville Highway
- Structural concerns close roads near downtown Knoxville parking garage
- Highway Patrol releases crash report involving unmarked Roane County deputy pickup
- All lanes of I-75 in Campbell County reopen after crashes cause delays
The initial investigation indicated that Bristol was traveling westbound on I-74 near the Indiana/Ohio state line when the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, entered the I-74 weigh station, and crashed into the scale house. Investigators believe that a medical issue may have played a role in the crash.
The building was destroyed in the collision. Tow trucks were called to pull the truck away from the building to gain access to the driver. When Bristol was located, he was found to have sustained fatal injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash. An autopsy on the driver is pending. The scale house was unoccupied at the time of the collision.
- Man convicted for Knox County murder; DA’s office believes he may be connected to 3 missing person cases
- Bradley County K9 shot in line of duty, undergoing surgery
- Thousands of murders, disappearances of Indigenous women remain unsolved
- Court doc: Rocky Top teen allegedly confessed to murder of his mother
- Police investigating after gunfire reportedly exchanged at West Town Mall
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.