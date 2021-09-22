Jefferson City trucker killed after crashing through Indiana weigh station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Indiana State Police is investigating what caused a trucker from Jefferson City, Tennessee to crash through a weigh station, resulting in the death of the driver.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the I-74 Weigh Station in northern Dearborn County just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 8. where a tractor-trailer drove into the scale house. James G. Bristol, 63, of Jefferson City, Tennessee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicated that Bristol was traveling westbound on I-74 near the Indiana/Ohio state line when the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, entered the I-74 weigh station, and crashed into the scale house. Investigators believe that a medical issue may have played a role in the crash.

The building was destroyed in the collision. Tow trucks were called to pull the truck away from the building to gain access to the driver. When Bristol was located, he was found to have sustained fatal injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash. An autopsy on the driver is pending. The scale house was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.