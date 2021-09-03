Jefferson County agencies to participate in memorial caravan for fallen US soldiers in Afghanistan

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said all Jefferson County law enforcement agencies will participate in a memorial caravan Friday to honor the fallen U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan in late August. Among the fallen was Knoxville-area native Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Friday night, the memorial caravan of Jefferson County law enforcement will consist of 13 cars to represent the 13 lives lost in Afghanistan.

The route will begin in White Pine at 7:30 p.m. on Main Street at State Street and end at First Baptist Church.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that those who have the opportunity Friday – “let’s show our support for these young people gone too soon in their service to our country by standing in a parking lot or roadside.”

