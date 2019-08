A couple from Jefferson County is facing charges Thursday after an undercover operation revealed a history of selling and delivering meth.

Randall and Angelia Shelton, of Dandridge, were arrested Tuesday at their home on Old Newport Highway by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force.

UNDERCOVER OPERATION LEADS TO DRUG ARREST OF DANDRIDGE COUPLEDeputies assigned to the Street Crimes and 4th Judicial… Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The sheriff’s office said the two are being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.