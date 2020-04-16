Jefferson County deputies searching for missing woman

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help as they search for a missing woman.

63-year-old Sharon Marie Homfield-Jeffries was last heard from on Friday, April 3.

We’re told she lives in the New Market area. She has also been known to live in her van, a gold 2008 Honda with Texas registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.