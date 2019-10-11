Jefferson County deputies warn of jury duty phone scam

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an ongoing phone scam.
The sheriff’s office says people are calling pretending to be representatives with the sheriff’s office, using this phone number 865-484-4012.
Scammers will say you did not report to jury duty and will request credit card information for fines. Don’t fall for this!
The scam is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
