Jefferson County deputy recovers marijuana, edibles and firearm after traffic stop

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is facing charges after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found drugs, a handgun and thousands in cash during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Dillan Burghart was pulled over along Parrish Lane because he was in a vehicle matching the description of one being sought in a domestic assault case.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recovered one pound of marijuana, 50 bags of THC edibles and a gun were recovered.

After the traffic stop, deputies were given permission to search a shed on Burghart’s Goose Creek Road property in Dandridge. Nearly 2 more pounds of marijuana, a pound of THC butter and drug paraphernalia were found.

Burghart faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture/distribute Schedule VI narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond tonight.