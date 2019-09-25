Jefferson County fire crews working to extinguish hot spots after Dandridge business fire

Authorities in Jefferson County contained a fire at a Dandridge business on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at the Silver Phoenix Refining company on Pine Drive in Dandridge just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Three workers were evacuated safely.

Officials at the scene say the fire poses no threat to in the immediate area of the fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

WATCH: Jefferson County Emergency Management official Brad Phillips discusses the fire

All ten fire departments in Jefferson County responded to the fire. A total of 40 firefighters were able to contain the fire and crews remain on scene to extinguish any remaining hot spots.