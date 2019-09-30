Jefferson County hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new SR 92 bridge

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials along with local leaders in Jefferson County is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning to celebrate the completion of the new bridge along State Route 92.

Today’s ribbon-cutting will kick off around 10 a.m.

State officials say the new bridge is wider and addresses safety issues.

Drivers are asked to avoid driving along the bridge while the ceremony is taking place.

The original State Route 92 bridge was built by the Nashville Bridge Company between 1942 and 1944. It provided a direct route from Dandridge to residents in the Chestnut Hill area.