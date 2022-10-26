DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Dandridge opened last week after a new construction development under the Housing and Urban Development code.

The Cottages at Dandridge is a neighborhood of 18 Clayton Built, CrossMod homes developed by Rocky Top Homes. CrossMod homes are built to HUD code and have site-built features.

Homes feature a permanent foundation, elevated roof pitch, garage and porch. aCrossMod homebuyers have access to certain conventional financing programs. CrossMod homes by Clayton are built in a facility and are finished on-site, then primarily sold through real estate agents.

According to the news release, CrossMod homes are a viable solution to many of the problems with the housing market. The company said the enter Clayton CrossMod neighborhood can be ordered, constructed and set up much faster than building new homes.

“We are dedicated to finding new processes to help open doors to a better life,” said Jake Wilson, Clayton director of national business development. “CrossMod homes offer us the opportunity to work with local developers, like Rocky Top Homes, to quickly provide more essential, affordable homes in neighborhoods and cities across the country.”

The homebuilding process began in a climate-controlled Clayton facility, where each home was constructed indoors, allowing for a more efficient build process.

Once constructed, the homes were inspected and taken to the neighborhood where the developer, Rocky Top Homes, completed the land preparation and permanent installation process.

“When I first learned about CrossMod homes, I knew I wanted to be a part of building them,” said JP Parks, Rocky Top Homes President. “You can’t tell a difference between these homes and ones built using traditional on-site methods, and they can be developed much quicker for families.”

CrossMod homes said its offers today’s home buyers forward-thinking designs, energy-efficient features and high-end materials. There will be more plans to continue developing additional CrossMod developments in East Tennessee.