TALBOTT, Tenn. (WATE) — Several agencies have partaken in a simulated tornado exercise at Talbott Elementary School.

“It involved the local responders, fire, police, the school system, E.M.S., emergency management was involved in it,” Jefferson City Fire Chief Lee Turner said.

The drill allowed first responders, and the school’s faculty and staff to practice what to do if a tornado hit the school.

“First responding officers were met with a picture of what was shown here with the damage on the school,” Turner said. “They accessed the scene, established instant command, and then set the objectives for the operations.”

Once inside the school, first responders cleared classrooms and treated those who were chosen to be victims prior to the exercise.

“Rescuing the trapped individuals, triaging the victims and we do have some on-scene simulated treatment going on with EMS,” he said.

Part of the training included the school evacuating students to a relocation site. Turner believes drills like this are important for both first responders and school personnel.

“It is very important because the school personnel get to see the players in the emergency community and the emergency responders get to see the school players, so that way they are not getting introduced during an event,” he said.

Surrounding agencies were there to evaluate the exercise.

“We have people here from Knox County, we have people here from Sevier County, we have people here from another school system, Cocke County that’s evaluating their co-workers in their set list of objectives that will be met for the drill,” Turner said.